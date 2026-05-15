Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On May 15

Pederson is hitting for a .214 BA, .322 OBP and .337 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 13 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Spencer Arrighetti (4-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.88 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

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