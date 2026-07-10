Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On July 10

Pederson is hitting for a .235 BA, .332 OBP and .453 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 34 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.

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