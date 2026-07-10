Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On July 10
Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will take on the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Friday, July 10 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Pederson has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .235 BA, .332 OBP and .453 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 34 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Angels.
Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.