Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Angels On July 8

Pederson is hitting for a .238 BA, .333 OBP and .458 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 34 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.03 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.

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