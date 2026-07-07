Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Angels On July 7

Pederson is hitting for a .242 BA, .338 OBP and .466 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 34 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Tigers.

Jose Soriano (8-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.