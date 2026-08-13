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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Angels On Aug. 13

Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 10:07 p.m. ET. Pederson has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .252 BA, .345 OBP and .511 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 49 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena gets the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 2.83 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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