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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Angels On Aug. 12

Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pederson has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .251 BA, .343 OBP and .511 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 49 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

George Klassen makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA and nine strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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