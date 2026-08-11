Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Angels On Aug. 11

Pederson is hitting for a .248 BA, .335 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 48 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Ryan Johnson (2-6) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.11 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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