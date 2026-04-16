Jo Adell And Angels Take On Yankees On April 16

Adell is hitting for a .299 BA, .333 OBP and .390 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 1.2% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored eight runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Adell has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Max Fried gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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