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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Play Yankees On April 13

Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Adell has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .297 BA, .328 OBP and .344 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 1.5% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored six runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Adell has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.07 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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