Jo Adell And Angels Play Yankees On April 13

Adell is hitting for a .297 BA, .328 OBP and .344 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 1.5% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored six runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Adell has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.07 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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