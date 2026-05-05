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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Face White Sox On May 5

Jo Adell and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Adell has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .269 BA, .305 OBP and .366 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 14 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Adell has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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