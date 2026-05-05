Jo Adell And Angels Face White Sox On May 5

Adell is hitting for a .269 BA, .305 OBP and .366 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 14 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Adell has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.

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