FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Take On Twins On July 12

Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Adell has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .247 BA, .294 OBP and .399 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 42 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Taj Bradley (8-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News