Jo Adell And Angels Take On Twins On July 12

Adell is hitting for a .247 BA, .294 OBP and .399 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 42 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Taj Bradley (8-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.