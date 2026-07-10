Jo Adell And Angels Play Twins On July 10
Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, July 10 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Adell has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Adell is hitting for a .252 BA, .297 OBP and .407 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 42 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Zebby Matthews (4-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.