Jo Adell And Angels Play Twins On July 10

Adell is hitting for a .252 BA, .297 OBP and .407 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 42 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Zebby Matthews (4-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.

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