Jo Adell And Angels Take On Tigers On July 17

Adell is hitting for a .245 BA, .291 OBP and .395 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 42 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his last action (on July 12 against the Twins) he went 0 for 4.

Troy Melton (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 1.82 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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