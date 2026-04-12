Jo Adell And Angels Face Reds On April 12

Adell is hitting for a .288 BA, .323 OBP and .339 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 1.6% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored five runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Adell has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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