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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Face Reds On April 12

Jo Adell and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Adell has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .288 BA, .323 OBP and .339 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 1.6% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored five runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Adell has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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