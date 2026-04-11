Jo Adell And Angels Play Reds On April 11
Jo Adell and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Adell has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Adell is hitting for a .291 BA, .316 OBP and .345 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 1.8% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored five runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Adell has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Reds.
Brandon Williamson (1-1) gets the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.