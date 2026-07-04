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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Take On Red Sox On July 4

Jo Adell and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Adell has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .241 BA, .285 OBP and .386 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 39 runs. In 369 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray will try to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 9-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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