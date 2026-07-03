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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Red Sox On July 3

Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium, on Friday, July 3 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Adell has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .243 BA, .288 OBP and .390 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 39 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Jake Bennett gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.27 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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