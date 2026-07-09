Jo Adell And Angels Take On Rangers On July 9

Adell is hitting for a .251 BA, .296 OBP and .407 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 42 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.02 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.

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