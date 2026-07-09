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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Take On Rangers On July 9

Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Adell has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .251 BA, .296 OBP and .407 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 42 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.02 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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