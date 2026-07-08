Jo Adell And Angels Face Rangers On July 8

Adell is hitting for a .248 BA, .292 OBP and .389 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 39 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.31 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

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