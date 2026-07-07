Jo Adell And Angels Play Rangers On July 7

Adell is hitting for a .245 BA, .290 OBP and .387 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 39 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

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