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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Take On Mets On May 1

Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the New York Mets at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Adell has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .262 BA, .302 OBP and .369 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 13 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Adell has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Christian Scott (0-0) starts for the Mets, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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