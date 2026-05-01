Jo Adell And Angels Take On Mets On May 1

Adell is hitting for a .262 BA, .302 OBP and .369 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 13 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Adell has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Christian Scott (0-0) starts for the Mets, his second this season.

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