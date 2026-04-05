Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Mariners On April 5

Adell is hitting for a .242 BA, .286 OBP and .242 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .528 and he has scored two runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo (0-0) pitches for the Mariners to make his second start of the season.

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