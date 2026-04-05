Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Mariners On April 5
Jo Adell and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Adell has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Adell is hitting for a .242 BA, .286 OBP and .242 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .528 and he has scored two runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Luis Castillo (0-0) pitches for the Mariners to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.