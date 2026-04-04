Jo Adell And Angels Face Mariners On April 4

Adell is hitting for a .233 BA, .281 OBP and .233 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is .515 and he has scored two runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.