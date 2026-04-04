Jo Adell And Angels Face Mariners On April 4
Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Adell has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Adell is hitting for a .233 BA, .281 OBP and .233 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is .515 and he has scored two runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.
Emerson Hancock (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.