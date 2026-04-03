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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Take On Mariners On April 3

Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium, on Friday, April 3 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Adell has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .259 BA, .310 OBP and .259 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

The Mariners are sending Bryan Woo (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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