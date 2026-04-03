Jo Adell And Angels Take On Mariners On April 3

Adell is hitting for a .259 BA, .310 OBP and .259 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

The Mariners are sending Bryan Woo (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.