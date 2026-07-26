Jo Adell And Angels Face Giants On July 26

Adell is hitting for a .243 BA, .291 OBP and .398 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 45 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 57 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt starts for the first time this season for the Giants.

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