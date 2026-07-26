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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Face Giants On July 26

Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Adell has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .243 BA, .291 OBP and .398 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 45 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 57 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt starts for the first time this season for the Giants.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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