Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Cardinals On July 22

Adell is hitting for a .243 BA, .289 OBP and .402 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 44 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins makes his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

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