Jo Adell And Angels Play Cardinals On July 21

Adell is hitting for a .240 BA, .287 OBP and .393 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 43 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 55 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 5.00 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

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