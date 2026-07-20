Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Cardinals On July 20

Adell is hitting for a .237 BA, .282 OBP and .383 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 42 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Leahy (7-4 with a 3.73 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.