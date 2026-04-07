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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Braves On April 7

Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, April 7 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Adell has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .262 BA, .295 OBP and .333 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored five runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Reynaldo Lopez (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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