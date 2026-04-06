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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Braves On April 6

Jo Adell and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium, on Monday, April 6 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Adell has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .237 BA, .275 OBP and .237 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .512 and he has scored four runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Chris Sale (2-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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