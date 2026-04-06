Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Braves On April 6

Adell is hitting for a .237 BA, .275 OBP and .237 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .512 and he has scored four runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Chris Sale (2-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start this season.

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