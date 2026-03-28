Jo Adell And Angels Play Astros On March 28

Adell had a .236 BA, .293 OBP and .485 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .778 and he scored 62 runs. In 573 plate appearances, he hit 37 home runs (9th in MLB) and drove in 98 runs (17th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Cristian Javier makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

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