JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Play Yankees On Aug. 5

Wetherholt is hitting for a .248 BA, .348 OBP and .386 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 71 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Wetherholt has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Will Warren (8-5) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.