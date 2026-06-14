JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Twins On June 14

Wetherholt is hitting for a .252 BA, .359 OBP and .390 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 44 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 28 runs. Wetherholt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (5-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.