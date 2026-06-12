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JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals • #26 SS

JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Twins On June 12

JJ Wetherholt and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, June 12 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wetherholt is hitting for a .248 BA, .354 OBP and .388 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 43 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. Wetherholt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JJ Wetherholt

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