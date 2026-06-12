JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Twins On June 12

Wetherholt is hitting for a .248 BA, .354 OBP and .388 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 43 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. Wetherholt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

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