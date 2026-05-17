JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Play Royals On May 17

Wetherholt is hitting for a .237 BA, .358 OBP and .408 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 33 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Wetherholt has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek (1-0) pitches for the Royals to make his third start of the season.

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