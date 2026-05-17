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JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals • #26 SS

JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Play Royals On May 17

JJ Wetherholt and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wetherholt is hitting for a .237 BA, .358 OBP and .408 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 33 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Wetherholt has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek (1-0) pitches for the Royals to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JJ Wetherholt

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