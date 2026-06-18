JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Play Royals On June 18

Wetherholt is hitting for a .259 BA, .360 OBP and .399 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 45 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Wetherholt has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Noah Cameron (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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