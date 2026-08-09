JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Take On Rockies On Aug. 9

Wetherholt is hitting for a .246 BA, .349 OBP and .383 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 72 runs. In 502 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Wetherholt has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (3-10 with a 6.94 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.