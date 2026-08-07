JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Rockies On Aug. 7

Wetherholt is hitting for a .248 BA, .351 OBP and .388 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 72 runs. In 493 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Wetherholt has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.75 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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