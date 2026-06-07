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JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals • #26 SS

JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Reds On June 7

JJ Wetherholt and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wetherholt is hitting for a .249 BA, .357 OBP and .400 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 40 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Wetherholt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He is back in action for the first time since June 2, when he went 2 for 5 against the Rangers.

The Reds will send Rhett Lowder (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JJ Wetherholt

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