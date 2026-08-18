JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 18

Wetherholt is hitting for a .244 BA, .349 OBP and .375 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 81 runs. In 542 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Wetherholt has recorded 13 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.13 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

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