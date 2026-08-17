JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Reds On Aug. 17

Wetherholt is hitting for a .243 BA, .350 OBP and .376 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 81 runs. In 535 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Wetherholt has recorded 13 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Rhett Lowder (4-8 with a 5.15 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season.

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