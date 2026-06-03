JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Take On Rangers On June 3

Wetherholt is hitting for a .249 BA, .357 OBP and .400 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 40 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Wetherholt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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