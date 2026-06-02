JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Square Off Against Rangers On June 2

Wetherholt is hitting for a .245 BA, .356 OBP and .400 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 39 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Wetherholt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (5-6 with a 3.93 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.