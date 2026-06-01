JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Play Rangers On June 1

Wetherholt is hitting for a .250 BA, .362 OBP and .407 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 39 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Wetherholt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

The Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (3-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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