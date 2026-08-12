JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Phillies On Aug. 12

Wetherholt is hitting for a .244 BA, .349 OBP and .380 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 75 runs. In 516 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Wetherholt has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

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