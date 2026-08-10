JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Play Phillies On Aug. 10

Wetherholt is hitting for a .249 BA, .353 OBP and .387 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 74 runs. In 507 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Wetherholt has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs) against the Rockies.

Andrew Painter makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.48 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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