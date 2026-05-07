JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Play Padres On May 7

Wetherholt is hitting for a .239 BA, .352 OBP and .428 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 28 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Wetherholt has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Michael King (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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