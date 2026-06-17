JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Padres On June 17

Wetherholt is hitting for a .259 BA, .362 OBP and .402 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 45 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Wetherholt has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had three hits (going 3 for 4) in his last game against the Padres.

The Padres have yet to named a starter.

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