JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Padres On June 17
JJ Wetherholt and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Wetherholt is hitting for a .259 BA, .362 OBP and .402 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 45 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Wetherholt has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had three hits (going 3 for 4) in his last game against the Padres.
The Padres have yet to named a starter.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.