JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Padres On June 16

Wetherholt is hitting for a .251 BA, .355 OBP and .396 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 45 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Wetherholt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Michael King (4-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.