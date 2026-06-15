JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Padres On June 15

Wetherholt is hitting for a .255 BA, .359 OBP and .402 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 45 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Wetherholt has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Twins.

Lucas Giolito makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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